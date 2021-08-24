NEW: Developer Jesse Craig visits with KWAT News about exciting Watertown projects (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fargo-based developer Jesse Craig is transforming the look of downtown Watertown with four separate housing projects–two of which have been completed. Craig joined KWAT’s “What’s Up” today to talk about those four projects–The Lofts, Parkside Place (pictured), The Ruins, and Generations on First, and two other projects he’s involved with–The Plains and Lakes at Willow Creek.www.gowatertown.net
