Redwood Falls calendar: Events coming up

Bradley Peterson Estate; Clean Farm Equipment Estate Auction Hector, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Tractors, Combine & Heads, Semis & Grain Trailers, Like New Tillage, Skid Loader & Attachments, Late Model Mobile Home to be Moved and Much More!! 2 Miles South of Hector on State Hwy 4, West Side...

The Digital Culture of Kids - Sponsored by Central Minnesota Christian Prinsburg, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 School St, Prinsburg, MN 56281

PYE has discovered 5 traits that often determine digital success in many families. We call these 5 traits the Digital Trust Framework.

Live Music: Miss Myra Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 681 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

The fabulous Miss Myra returns to Bluenose to get your feet tappin' and your mouth smilin'.

"Never Let Go" Author Talk w/ Pam Nowak Wabasso, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1248 Oak St, Wabasso, MN

Join us as we welcome Pam Nowak to the Wabasso Library on Wednesday, August 25 at 7:00 pm to talk about her book "Never Let Go" and the history behind it! This will be the culminating event of One...

Maker's Market Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The 2021 Granite Falls Maker’s Markets will be held on the first Thursday of each summer month, June through September, 4-7 PM. Enjoy live music, creative vendors and summer fun along the...