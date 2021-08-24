Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Redwood Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redwood Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1McP_0bbP12jf00

Bradley Peterson Estate; Clean Farm Equipment Estate Auction

Hector, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Tractors, Combine & Heads, Semis & Grain Trailers, Like New Tillage, Skid Loader & Attachments, Late Model Mobile Home to be Moved and Much More!! 2 Miles South of Hector on State Hwy 4, West Side...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zcbyd_0bbP12jf00

The Digital Culture of Kids - Sponsored by Central Minnesota Christian

Prinsburg, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 School St, Prinsburg, MN 56281

PYE has discovered 5 traits that often determine digital success in many families. We call these 5 traits the Digital Trust Framework.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyNcy_0bbP12jf00

Live Music: Miss Myra

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 681 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

The fabulous Miss Myra returns to Bluenose to get your feet tappin' and your mouth smilin'.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wevbs_0bbP12jf00

"Never Let Go" Author Talk w/ Pam Nowak

Wabasso, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1248 Oak St, Wabasso, MN

Join us as we welcome Pam Nowak to the Wabasso Library on Wednesday, August 25 at 7:00 pm to talk about her book "Never Let Go" and the history behind it! This will be the culminating event of One...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EPfR_0bbP12jf00

Maker's Market

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The 2021 Granite Falls Maker’s Markets will be held on the first Thursday of each summer month, June through September, 4-7 PM. Enjoy live music, creative vendors and summer fun along the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
30
Followers
262
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prinsburg, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Redwood Falls, MN
Government
City
Redwood Falls, MN
City
Granite Falls, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Live Events#Skid Loader Attachments#Late Model Mobile Home#State Hwy 4#Mn 56281#Prentice St#Bluenose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy