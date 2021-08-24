Live events coming up in Iron River

(IRON RIVER, MI) Live events are lining up on the Iron River calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Iron River:

Classic Boat Rendezvous Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1261 Pine Isle Rd, Three Lakes, WI

Join us for a vintage boat show at Pike’s Pine Isle on Saturday, August 28th 8/24 10 a.m. – Set up 8/24 11 a.m. – Boats on display 8/24 1 p.m. – Music TBA 8/25 10 a.m. – Brunch for entrants 8/25...

Eight-Day Wilderness Canoe Adventure: Back to Basics Three Lakes, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 7124 Military Road, Three Lakes, WI 54562

We learn primitive skills alongside canoeing skills. After becoming accustomed to the canoes we take off down the river and camp as we go.

History Happy Hour: Marvelous Minerals Caspian, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Brady Ave, Caspian, MI

Bring your mystery rocks to have them identified by geologists, Mike & Ruth Reisch, during our last History Happy Hour of the season! The evening will feature drinks & pasty nuggets in our 1912...

The 117th Florence County Fair Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5505 County Rd N, Florence, WI

Join us for our Garden Tractor Pull with the U.P. Tractor Pullers Association The Fair kicks off on Friday with a Flag Raising Ceremony followed by Garden Tractor Pull put on my the U.P. Garden...

In Person and Online D&D Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6961 W School St, Three Lakes, WI

New Day! New Time! New Format! You can join us in person in the library Tamarack Room or virtually as we use Roll20 and Twitch to play D&D. No experience required. Drop in play is encouraged...