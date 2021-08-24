Cancel
Panthers, Anderson ink 2-year extension reportedly worth $29.5M

By Caio Miari
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver Robby Anderson through the 2023 season after agreeing on a new two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. The pact is worth $29.5-million and includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Anderson, who was set to become a free agent after...

