Orofino calendar: Events coming up

These events are coming up in the Orofino area:

Corks for a Cause- Lewis Clark Christian School Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3107 Powers Ave, Lewiston, ID

Join us for Corks for a Cause at Lindsay Creek Vineyards on August 26th from 6pm-9pm to support Lewis Clark Christian School. A percentage of the beer & wine sales will benefit the foundation...

Two Mountain Winery - Wine Wednesday Takeover Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1225 Snake River Ave, Lewiston, ID

Two Mountain Winery is coming from Zilla, Washington to share their wine with the LC Valley! Come meet them, taste their wine with paired appetizers and live music!

Rogers Toyota SHOW & SHINE Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2203 16th Ave, Lewiston, ID

Enjoy an evening of unique vehicles with friends and family. Vote on your favorite vehicle throughout the night to crown a winner of 'People's Choice.'

QuickBooks Basics 1 & 2 Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: SBDC, 406 Main St, Lewiston, ID

Instructor: Judy Schumacher Accurate and timely accounting records can be critical to success. The IRS, lenders, potential buyers, and good decision making all require good bookkeeping. QuickBooks...

August Free Health Chat - Back To The Future! Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10620 US-12, Orofino, ID

We will be starting at the beginning for anyone who missed our first class this will get you up to speed! For those who have attended our beginners class we usually have something new to add. Dr...