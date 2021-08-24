Cancel
Orofino, ID

Orofino calendar: Events coming up

Orofino Dispatch
(OROFINO, ID) Orofino is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Orofino area:

Corks for a Cause- Lewis Clark Christian School

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3107 Powers Ave, Lewiston, ID

Join us for Corks for a Cause at Lindsay Creek Vineyards on August 26th from 6pm-9pm to support Lewis Clark Christian School. A percentage of the beer & wine sales will benefit the foundation...

Two Mountain Winery - Wine Wednesday Takeover

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1225 Snake River Ave, Lewiston, ID

Two Mountain Winery is coming from Zilla, Washington to share their wine with the LC Valley! Come meet them, taste their wine with paired appetizers and live music!

Rogers Toyota SHOW & SHINE

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2203 16th Ave, Lewiston, ID

Enjoy an evening of unique vehicles with friends and family. Vote on your favorite vehicle throughout the night to crown a winner of 'People's Choice.'

QuickBooks Basics 1 & 2

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: SBDC, 406 Main St, Lewiston, ID

Instructor: Judy Schumacher Accurate and timely accounting records can be critical to success. The IRS, lenders, potential buyers, and good decision making all require good bookkeeping. QuickBooks...

August Free Health Chat - Back To The Future!

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10620 US-12, Orofino, ID

We will be starting at the beginning for anyone who missed our first class this will get you up to speed! For those who have attended our beginners class we usually have something new to add. Dr...

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

