Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post, TX

Post events coming up

Posted by 
Post Dispatch
Post Dispatch
 7 days ago

(POST, TX) Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Post:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEY85_0bbP0xUG00

Chosen Lounge Thursdays

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4rsZ_0bbP0xUG00

55TH Reunion - A new original play by Sylvia Ashby

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2801 42nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79413

A staged reading of Sylvia Ashby’s 55th Reunion, a play "where some connect, and others disconnect."

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5TLY_0bbP0xUG00

Discovery Night

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

You've been coming to Connect, and now you're ready to discover more. You've come to the right place. At Discovery Night, you'll discover more about Connect Church; why we exist, our purpose, our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8xUS_0bbP0xUG00

A Magic Mike Experience! Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 5025 50th St A, Lubbock, TX

LADIES MARK YOUR CALENDARS!! Its girls' night out!! GET READY for a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1RtK_0bbP0xUG00

Grime League Presents: Season Opener

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 2202 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Grime League Presents: #SeasonOpener The Biggest Jersey Party In Texas Powered by DJ Oh So Labor Day Weekend At Texas Tech

Learn More

Comments / 0

Post Dispatch

Post Dispatch

Post, TX
22
Followers
244
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Post Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
City
Post, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Texas Tech#Live Events#Tx Rrb Post#Connect Church#Grime League Presents#The Biggest Jersey Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy