Post events coming up

(POST, TX) Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Post:

Chosen Lounge Thursdays Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies

55TH Reunion - A new original play by Sylvia Ashby Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2801 42nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79413

A staged reading of Sylvia Ashby’s 55th Reunion, a play "where some connect, and others disconnect."

Discovery Night Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

You've been coming to Connect, and now you're ready to discover more. You've come to the right place. At Discovery Night, you'll discover more about Connect Church; why we exist, our purpose, our...

A Magic Mike Experience! Lubbock, TX Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 5025 50th St A, Lubbock, TX

LADIES MARK YOUR CALENDARS!! Its girls' night out!! GET READY for a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!!

Grime League Presents: Season Opener Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 2202 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Grime League Presents: #SeasonOpener The Biggest Jersey Party In Texas Powered by DJ Oh So Labor Day Weekend At Texas Tech