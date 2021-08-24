Cancel
Bellevue, MI

Coming soon: Bellevue events

Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Bellevue has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellevue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yffhy_0bbP0txM00

Dierks Bentley - Postponed

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 11177 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49014

ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING:  Please choose the accessible seating option to ensure ADA accessibility. These seats are located in Rows O and P of Sections A, B and C only. Must be 21 or older to attend.  RESTRICTIONS: Photography / Coolers / Audio / Video / Smoking  CAMERAS: Professional cameras are not allowed at any FireKeepers event. PARKING: There are over 2,600 regular lot spaces, valet parking (free with Red Hot Rewards Club membership), a 2,080 space covered parking garage, and RV Par

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AD1Cw_0bbP0txM00

Trap 2021 Banquet

Bellevue, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 8484 Greenfield Hwy, Bellevue, MI

This is the end of season banquet for athletes and their families. We would like to recognize our spring 2021 athletes and their accomplishments together. We will have a taco/nacho bar starting at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkuXx_0bbP0txM00

LEILA ARBORETUM’S “BELIEVE IN BATTLE CREEK” FREE CONCERT SERIES

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 928 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI

Leila Arboretum’s outdoor Fantasy Forest Rustic Stage will come alive again Thursday evenings in August, with a series of four FREE, family-friendly concerts, featuring an exciting range of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DACW1_0bbP0txM00

Randy Houser

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 11177 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49014

ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING:  Please choose the accessible seating option to ensure ADA accessibility. These seats are located in Rows O and P of Sections A, B and C only. Must be 21 or older to attend.  RESTRICTIONS: Photography / Coolers / Audio / Video / Smoking  CAMERAS: Professional cameras are not allowed at any FireKeepers event. PARKING: There are over 2,600 regular lot spaces, valet parking (free with Red Hot Rewards Club membership), a 2,080 space covered parking garage, and RV Parking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UA8eD_0bbP0txM00

Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 11177 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49014

ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING:  Please choose the accessible seating option to ensure ADA accessibility. These seats are located in Rows O and P of Sections A, B and C only. Must be 21 or older to attend.  RESTRICTIONS: Photography / Coolers / Audio / Video / Smoking  CAMERAS: Professional cameras are not allowed at any FireKeepers event. PARKING: There are over 2,600 regular lot spaces, valet parking (free with Red Hot Rewards Club membership), a 2,080 space covered parking garage, and RV Parking.

