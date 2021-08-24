Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Live events coming up in Ocean View

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 7 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Live events are coming to Ocean View.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROWod_0bbP0s4d00

About Face a drawing workshop Aug. 26th

Ocean View, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 117 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View, DE

About Face is exactly that…about the things that make up the face! Learn how to use simple shapes to help you form anatomically correct eyes, nose, and mouth. You will be lead step by step on how...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGxqV_0bbP0s4d00

2021 Decked Out Fundraiser

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 27099 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It’s back! Please join us this September for the return of our annual Decked Out fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn7h3_0bbP0s4d00

LIVE @ Bethany Boathouse

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 39817 Hickman Plaza Rd, Bethany Beach, DE

LIVE @ Bethany Boathouse is on Facebook. To connect with LIVE @ Bethany Boathouse, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq1q2_0bbP0s4d00

Derrickson Canal Tax Ditch Meeting

Millville, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 32263 Beacon Baptist Road, Millville, DE 19967

A meeting for landowners who reside within the Derrickson Canal Tax Ditch Organization.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBZFq_0bbP0s4d00

A Night of Praise & Worship: “OVERCOMING FEAR”

Ocean View, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970

***IN HOUSE & LIVE STREAM*** Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church looks forward to Praising with You the 4th Thursday of Every Month!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
Ocean View News Watch

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

