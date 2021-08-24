Ladysmith events coming up
(LADYSMITH, WI) Ladysmith has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ladysmith:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: W14580 County D, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895
Imagine...hours set aside to rest your body, mind and soul so that you are able to connect your spirit with your Creator.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
30min Dance+Cardio Bring Water 💧 Sneakers 👟 a Towel🏃♀️ and your best dance moves 💃 Punchcard: $40 for 8 Classes Drop In Price: $8 Book...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745
Top Round Beef Roast with Rosemary Roasted potatoes, Roasted Butternut squash, dinner roll & a side salad. $50 Individual or $80 a couple.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: N8004 WI-27, Ladysmith, WI
Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party at Cedar Lodge, N8004 State Highway 27, Ladysmith, WI 54848, Ladysmith, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745
Please join us for a great show and a delicious dinner! Serving Memphis Style Ribs, Roasted Baby Reds, Corn on the cob & Corn Bread!
