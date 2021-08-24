Ladysmith events coming up

(LADYSMITH, WI) Ladysmith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ladysmith:

Selah Retreat Weyerhaeuser, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: W14580 County D, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895

Imagine...hours set aside to rest your body, mind and soul so that you are able to connect your spirit with your Creator.

305 Fitness Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

30min Dance+Cardio Bring Water 💧 Sneakers 👟 a Towel🏃‍♀️ and your best dance moves 💃 Punchcard: $40 for 8 Classes Drop In Price: $8 Book...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745

Top Round Beef Roast with Rosemary Roasted potatoes, Roasted Butternut squash, dinner roll & a side salad. $50 Individual or $80 a couple.

Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N8004 WI-27, Ladysmith, WI

Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party at Cedar Lodge, N8004 State Highway 27, Ladysmith, WI 54848, Ladysmith, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

Patsy Cline Evening with Joyann Parker - $45 dinner and show Holcombe, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745

Please join us for a great show and a delicious dinner! Serving Memphis Style Ribs, Roasted Baby Reds, Corn on the cob & Corn Bread!