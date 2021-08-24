Cancel
Pittsfield, IL

Pittsfield events calendar

Posted by 
Pittsfield Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Pittsfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EhJf_0bbP0fqQ00

Visitation

Pittsfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 530 W Adams St, Pittsfield, IL

Here is Carroll T. Borrowman’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uytb_0bbP0fqQ00

Whiskey Revolution

Pittsfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 Williams Industrial Dr, Pittsfield, IL

Whiskey Revolution will be rocking the stage in Lane 13 at Bowler's Universe from 7-11pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gWGW_0bbP0fqQ00

Rhythm in the Park

Bowling Green, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for fun for the entire family at the Rhythm in the Park! Live music throughout the day, along with food & drink vendors! Shop local crafters & other sales vendors. Kids activities will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4ICl_0bbP0fqQ00

P.A.B // McDingerz

Eolia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 131 W Outer Rd, Eolia, MO

P.A.B // McDingerz at McDingerz Sports Bar & Grill, LLC, 131 W Outer Rd, Eolia, MO 63344, Eolia, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Osko_0bbP0fqQ00

Phat Kitti

Roodhouse, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This band is a Martin favorite! They have been a little break, but we are excited to host their debut! We hope you will all join us!!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

