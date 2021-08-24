Events on the Cave Junction calendar

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Cave Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cave Junction area:

Fox Feeding Keeper Talk Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk join Cheveyo the Gray Fox for his breakfast meal. Cheveyo’s trainer will share his incredible story of survival. You’ll be able to see his skills as one of the only...

Welcome Pumpkin Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Welcome Pumpkin at The Tipsy Paintbrush, 1607 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:15 pm

Critter Kitchen Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

We head behind the scenes into the Critter Kitchen to find out what it takes to feed 100+ Animal Ambassadors every day. Every species has a specific wild diet that must be replicated, calculated...

Conquer your Digital Clutter — Illinois Valley Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED Saturday, August 28 10–11 AM in person Overwhelmed by files and folders on your computer? Attend Conquer Your Digital Clutter to learn tips and tricks to keep digital space...

Backyard Wildlife Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk we learn all about the animals you can encounter regularly in your own backyard or neighborhood park! Humans have moved into where animals live and vice versa, so...