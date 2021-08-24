Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cave Junction, OR

Events on the Cave Junction calendar

Posted by 
Cave Junction News Beat
Cave Junction News Beat
 7 days ago

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Cave Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cave Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juN0p_0bbP0exh00

Fox Feeding Keeper Talk

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk join Cheveyo the Gray Fox for his breakfast meal. Cheveyo’s trainer will share his incredible story of survival. You’ll be able to see his skills as one of the only...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dG17m_0bbP0exh00

Welcome Pumpkin

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Welcome Pumpkin at The Tipsy Paintbrush, 1607 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:15 pm

Learn More

Critter Kitchen

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

We head behind the scenes into the Critter Kitchen to find out what it takes to feed 100+ Animal Ambassadors every day. Every species has a specific wild diet that must be replicated, calculated...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVik1_0bbP0exh00

Conquer your Digital Clutter — Illinois Valley

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED Saturday, August 28 10–11 AM in person Overwhelmed by files and folders on your computer? Attend Conquer Your Digital Clutter to learn tips and tricks to keep digital space...

Learn More

Backyard Wildlife

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk we learn all about the animals you can encounter regularly in your own backyard or neighborhood park! Humans have moved into where animals live and vice versa, so...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction, OR
62
Followers
212
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Junction, OR
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cave#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Keeper Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy