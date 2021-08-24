Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ephraim, UT

Live events coming up in Ephraim

Posted by 
Ephraim Times
Ephraim Times
 7 days ago

(EPHRAIM, UT) Live events are coming to Ephraim.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ephraim:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drTO0_0bbP0aQn00

Homeschool Support Group

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 S Main St, Ephraim, UT

Come join us for our Homeschool Support Group! Get ideas on techniques, what works, activity ideas, and learn how to start and make it work for your family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avd4c_0bbP0aQn00

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Manti, UT

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT is on Facebook. To connect with Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mpgiq_0bbP0aQn00

Central Utah Grazing Expo 2021

Nephi, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Nephi. UT and Richfield, UT, Nephi, UT 84648

Come and learn about new livestock and rangeland management tools and research.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDxGe_0bbP0aQn00

Sanpete County Fair

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 160 N Main St #303, Manti, UT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av0PD_0bbP0aQn00

Travel Day for All Returning Students & New Domestic Students – Parent Reception — Wasatch Academy | America's Boarding School for Generation Z

Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

120 South 100 West, Mt. Pleasant, Utah 84647 | Phone (435) 462-1400 or (800) 634-4690 | Email info@wasatchacademy.org Copyright © 2021 Wasatch Academy. All Rights Reserved. | Contact Web Editor...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ephraim Times

Ephraim Times

Ephraim, UT
3
Followers
196
Post
742
Views
ABOUT

With Ephraim Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Ephraim, UT
Government
City
Manti, UT
City
Nephi, UT
City
Ephraim, UT
State
Utah State
City
Richfield, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Ledoux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Rangeland Management#Homeschool Support Group#Ut#Cdc#Wasatch Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy