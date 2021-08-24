Live events coming up in Ephraim

(EPHRAIM, UT) Live events are coming to Ephraim.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ephraim:

Homeschool Support Group Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 S Main St, Ephraim, UT

Come join us for our Homeschool Support Group! Get ideas on techniques, what works, activity ideas, and learn how to start and make it work for your family!

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Manti, UT

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT is on Facebook. To connect with Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT, join Facebook today.

Central Utah Grazing Expo 2021 Nephi, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Nephi. UT and Richfield, UT, Nephi, UT 84648

Come and learn about new livestock and rangeland management tools and research.

Sanpete County Fair Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 160 N Main St #303, Manti, UT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Travel Day for All Returning Students & New Domestic Students – Parent Reception — Wasatch Academy | America's Boarding School for Generation Z Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

