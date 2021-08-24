Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan events coming up

Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 7 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harlan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZI67B_0bbP0YcD00

All-In-One FUN RUN

Denison, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1202 Broadway, Denison, IA 51442

How do you make up for all the races you couldn’t attend last year? COMBINE THEM ALL INTO ONE ULTIMATE 5K!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVhaV_0bbP0YcD00

Shelby County Farmers Market

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 3:30PM - 6PM June 19 - October 30, 2021Saturday 8:30AM - 12PM Location: 2099 Chatburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhpKb_0bbP0YcD00

2021 Myrtue Medical Center Blood Analysis Screening - Earling

Earling, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 100 Industrial Dr, Earling, IA

Wednesday, August 25, 7 - 8:45 am, Earling Clinic, 100 Industrial Drive, Earling. Schedule an appointment by calling 712-755-4288 from 8 am - 4 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWppU_0bbP0YcD00

Sign up for Scouting with Pack 85 - Logan, Iowa

Logan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 W 4th St, Logan, IA

Does your child like adventure? To learn new things? Do you want them to be a part of something that teaches leadership skills, values, citizenship and service to community while having fun at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xImkc_0bbP0YcD00

Bags Tournament and Tailgate Party

Audubon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 703 Southside Ave, Audubon, IA

Join the Audubon Chamber of Commerce for a family friendly and fun filled event and the Audubon Rec Center! Bags start at 4pm Band: Clear Autumn starts at 7pm $5 entry fee for non-bag tournament...

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

