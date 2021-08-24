Harlan events coming up
(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harlan:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1202 Broadway, Denison, IA 51442
How do you make up for all the races you couldn’t attend last year? COMBINE THEM ALL INTO ONE ULTIMATE 5K!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 3:30PM - 6PM June 19 - October 30, 2021Saturday 8:30AM - 12PM Location: 2099 Chatburn
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:45 AM
Address: 100 Industrial Dr, Earling, IA
Wednesday, August 25, 7 - 8:45 am, Earling Clinic, 100 Industrial Drive, Earling. Schedule an appointment by calling 712-755-4288 from 8 am - 4 pm.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 108 W 4th St, Logan, IA
Does your child like adventure? To learn new things? Do you want them to be a part of something that teaches leadership skills, values, citizenship and service to community while having fun at the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 703 Southside Ave, Audubon, IA
Join the Audubon Chamber of Commerce for a family friendly and fun filled event and the Audubon Rec Center! Bags start at 4pm Band: Clear Autumn starts at 7pm $5 entry fee for non-bag tournament...
