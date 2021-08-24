Coming soon: Belcourt events

(BELCOURT, ND) Live events are lining up on the Belcourt calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belcourt:

2021 Turtle Trot Run the Loop, 5K Fun Run & Walk Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 71 Twin Oaks Shore, Bottineau, ND

Run or walk the scenic trails around Lake Metigoshe. This course gives runners and walkers of all abilities the chance to participate in the spirit of competition. A laid-back, fun atmosphere for...

Bottineau Farmers Market Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5th St W, Bottineau, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:6th and Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318

NP (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ NSSHS (CO-OP) Cando, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 2nd Ave, Cando, ND

The North Star/Starkweather (Cando, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Prairie co-op [Rolette/Wolford/Rolla] (Rolette, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.