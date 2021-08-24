Cancel
Alva, OK

Alva events coming soon

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 7 days ago

(ALVA, OK) Live events are coming to Alva.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXCzJ_0bbP0JcY00

Woods Co. 4-H Day @ the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 407 Government St, Alva, OK

Woods County 4-H members will be having a booth at the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn on Saturday, August 28th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Stop by and visit with our members and find out what we're...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVqow_0bbP0JcY00

Gloss Mountain Car Show & Cruise

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Broadway, Fairview, OK

Contests planned for loudest exhaust, burn out, best interior, best 4x4 and best unfinished. 9am-5pm. Street cruise parade scheduled at 7:30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxL61_0bbP0JcY00

Major County Land Auction - TLW Land & Cattle

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Selling 160± acres in Major County with 114± acres of Cropland and the balance largely in Bermuda!

