Alva events coming soon

(ALVA, OK) Live events are coming to Alva.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

Woods Co. 4-H Day @ the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 407 Government St, Alva, OK

Woods County 4-H members will be having a booth at the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn on Saturday, August 28th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Stop by and visit with our members and find out what we're...

Gloss Mountain Car Show & Cruise Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Broadway, Fairview, OK

Contests planned for loudest exhaust, burn out, best interior, best 4x4 and best unfinished. 9am-5pm. Street cruise parade scheduled at 7:30pm.

Major County Land Auction - TLW Land & Cattle Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Selling 160± acres in Major County with 114± acres of Cropland and the balance largely in Bermuda!