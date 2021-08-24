Cancel
Burkesville, KY

Live events coming up in Burkesville

Burkesville Post
(BURKESVILLE, KY) Burkesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burkesville:

Live In Livingston - Aaron Tippin

Livingston, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:10 PM

Address: 140 S Spring St, Livingston, TN

For our final event of the Live in Livingston Summer Concert Series, we are pleased to present country giant Aaron Tippin w/ local opener, Tommy Lee. Admission is FREE and the show starts at...

Kentucky Yoga Festival

Edmonton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1696 Edwin Williams Road, Sulphur Well Historic District, KY 42129

A 3 day Yoga, Music, & Arts Festival in the beautiful heart of Kentucky!

Cumberland County Farmers' Market

Burkesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 15 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8am - Sellout Location:260 Keen Street, Burkesville, KY 42717.

Page Turners Book Club

Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

As a member of an active book club, you will be more prone to reading. It provides intellectual stimulation and a break from the everyday, as well as laughter, friendship, self-expression, and the...

LILTN Presents Aaron Tippin w/ Tommy Lee

Livingston, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 140 S Spring St, Livingston, TN

For our final event of the Live in Livingston Summer Concert Series, we are pleased to present country giant Aaron Tippin w/ local opener, Tommy Lee. Admission is FREE and the show starts at...

With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

