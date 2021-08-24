Moorefield calendar: Events coming up

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Live events are coming to Moorefield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moorefield:

Waterfall Trail Run Mount Jackson, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Ensenada-San Felipe, Ensenada, BCN 22842

We will be the first group up the "waterfall trail." The most difficult 4x4 trail ever attempted in Baja.

WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival Woodstock, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 57 West Court Street, Woodstock, VA 22664

If you love tacos, this is your event! WoodsTACO is a street taco competition where event attendees judge and vote on their favorite tacos.

Truck and Tractor Pull Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull tickets for 08/29/2021 in Woodstock, VA from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Live Music with Bill Vaughan Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Bill Vaughan Bill Vaughan began playing piano at an early age and was performing in bars for tips by the age of 12. He has been singing and performing ever since in and around...

Demolition Derby Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Demolition Derby Tickets at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.