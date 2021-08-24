Cancel
Moorefield, WV

Moorefield calendar: Events coming up

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Live events are coming to Moorefield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moorefield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1a5V_0bbP09sX00

Waterfall Trail Run

Mount Jackson, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Ensenada-San Felipe, Ensenada, BCN 22842

We will be the first group up the "waterfall trail." The most difficult 4x4 trail ever attempted in Baja.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LO2Nm_0bbP09sX00

WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival

Woodstock, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 57 West Court Street, Woodstock, VA 22664

If you love tacos, this is your event! WoodsTACO is a street taco competition where event attendees judge and vote on their favorite tacos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4rYB_0bbP09sX00

Truck and Tractor Pull

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull tickets for 08/29/2021 in Woodstock, VA from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4FkI_0bbP09sX00

Live Music with Bill Vaughan

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Bill Vaughan Bill Vaughan began playing piano at an early age and was performing in bars for tips by the age of 12. He has been singing and performing ever since in and around...

Demolition Derby

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Demolition Derby Tickets at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Moorefield, WV
With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

