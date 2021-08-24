Princess Diana’s Beauty Little Black Book

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhile her go-to outfits and favourite designers are etched into people’s brains, Princess Diana also kept a select few beauty and wellbeing experts to hand to help her feel (and look) as good as she could. With a penchant for the holistic, she developed deep and long-lasting friendships with many she worked with, from her beloved hairstylist Sam McKnight, to Ayurvedic practitioner Nishi Joshi. Find out more about four of her trusted experts below.

