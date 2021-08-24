Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Live events coming up in Holdrege

Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
(HOLDREGE, NE) Holdrege is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Holdrege area:

Auditions for Puffs by Matt Cox

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2504 9th Ave, Kearney, NE

The Black Box Theatre is holding auditions for Puffs by Matt Cox on August 23 and 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. Callbacks on August 26 from 6 – 9 p.m. Please prepare a 2-3 minute comedic monologue with a...

Learn More
LIVE SESSION: The Vital Role Interim Payment Assessments (IPAs) Have on PDPM Success

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 416 W Talmadge Rd, Kearney, NE

As skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) navigate the Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM), many facilities are still trying to understand the role that Interim Payment Assessments (IPA) play in PDPM...

Learn More
CALDWELL F28-1232 Online Auctions In Overton, Nebraska

Overton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

View CALDWELL F28-1232 Online Auctions In Overton, Nebraska at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
The Sandlot

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2318 Central Ave, Kearney, NE

During a summer of friendship and adventure, one boy becomes a part of the gang, nine boys become a team and their leader becomes a legend by confronting the terrifying mystery beyond the right...

Learn More
Blu-Jet Pivot Track Closer

Wilcox, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Blu-Jet Pivot Track Closer, Center Packing Wheels, Three Row Notched Disks, 3 Pt Attach

Learn More

