Tonopah, AZ

Tonopah events calendar

Tonopah Digest
 7 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tonopah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3heM_0bbOzxQ100

Chandler Prep Varsity Football @ Tonopah Valley

Tonopah, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 38201 W Indian School Rd, Tonopah, AZ

The Tonopah Valley (Tonopah, AZ) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chandler Prep (Chandler, AZ) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmqCt_0bbOzxQ100

Babytime

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

Babytime is for babies from birth to 23 months (accompanied by a favorite adult) to have fun sharing books, songs, finger plays, and more. Parents will also learn tips to build a foundation for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSy2y_0bbOzxQ100

Forever Curls Cutting & Blonding w/ Curl & Texture Expert Leysa Carrillo

Goodyear, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2403 North PebbleCreek Parkway, #Suite 106, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Forever Curls Education is an introduction to the art of cut, coloring and styling curly hair to the maximum level possible!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fX3Ws_0bbOzxQ100

Worship Service with Guest Tim Larkly and Family

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

We at Buckeye Baptist Church invite you to worship with us! No matter where you are at on life’s journey, you are welcome here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05e6O7_0bbOzxQ100

Social Class

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2022 N 196th Dr, Buckeye, AZ

All dogs must have an evaluation to join class. Learning social skills to pass CGC.

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah, AZ
