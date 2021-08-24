Tonopah events calendar
(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tonopah:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 38201 W Indian School Rd, Tonopah, AZ
The Tonopah Valley (Tonopah, AZ) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chandler Prep (Chandler, AZ) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ
Babytime is for babies from birth to 23 months (accompanied by a favorite adult) to have fun sharing books, songs, finger plays, and more. Parents will also learn tips to build a foundation for...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 2403 North PebbleCreek Parkway, #Suite 106, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Forever Curls Education is an introduction to the art of cut, coloring and styling curly hair to the maximum level possible!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
We at Buckeye Baptist Church invite you to worship with us! No matter where you are at on life’s journey, you are welcome here!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Address: 2022 N 196th Dr, Buckeye, AZ
All dogs must have an evaluation to join class. Learning social skills to pass CGC.
