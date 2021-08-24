Tonopah events calendar

(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tonopah:

Chandler Prep Varsity Football @ Tonopah Valley Tonopah, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 38201 W Indian School Rd, Tonopah, AZ

The Tonopah Valley (Tonopah, AZ) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chandler Prep (Chandler, AZ) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Babytime Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

Babytime is for babies from birth to 23 months (accompanied by a favorite adult) to have fun sharing books, songs, finger plays, and more. Parents will also learn tips to build a foundation for...

Forever Curls Cutting & Blonding w/ Curl & Texture Expert Leysa Carrillo Goodyear, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2403 North PebbleCreek Parkway, #Suite 106, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Forever Curls Education is an introduction to the art of cut, coloring and styling curly hair to the maximum level possible!

Worship Service with Guest Tim Larkly and Family Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

We at Buckeye Baptist Church invite you to worship with us! No matter where you are at on life’s journey, you are welcome here!

Social Class Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2022 N 196th Dr, Buckeye, AZ

All dogs must have an evaluation to join class. Learning social skills to pass CGC.