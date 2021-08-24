Red Bud calendar: What's coming up

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Bud:

Threshold rockin Dew Drop Inn Bloomsdale, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 710 US-61, Bloomsdale, MO

Yoga in Ratz Park Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 583-737 W Market St, Red Bud, IL

Please join us for a relaxing evening of yoga in Ratz Park. All levels of experience welcome. Tina Steibel will take us through a full body yoga workout. Cost is a free will donation. Please bring...

Mental Health First Aid Training - August 27th, 2021 Sparta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 818 E Broadway St, Sparta, IL

Mental Health First Aid takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that...

Waterloo Municipal Band Weekly Summer Concert - Waterloo, IL — greatriverroad.com Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Waterloo, IL

On any summer Tuesday night you can find a true touch of Americana as the conductor strikes up the Waterloo Municipal Band for another concert. The Band’s repertoire includes marches, show tunes...

August Adult Craft Night Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 215 Park St, Waterloo, IL

Adult Craft Nights are Back!! The craft this month is a fall themed pumpkin wall hanging. Reservations are required and a $20.00 fee must be paid in advance. Contact the library at...