Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 7 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Bud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afpa8_0bbOzveZ00

Threshold rockin Dew Drop Inn

Bloomsdale, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 710 US-61, Bloomsdale, MO

Threshold rockin Dew Drop Inn at Dew Drop Inn, French Village, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:30 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CN9Qu_0bbOzveZ00

Yoga in Ratz Park

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 583-737 W Market St, Red Bud, IL

Please join us for a relaxing evening of yoga in Ratz Park. All levels of experience welcome. Tina Steibel will take us through a full body yoga workout. Cost is a free will donation. Please bring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVlIp_0bbOzveZ00

Mental Health First Aid Training - August 27th, 2021

Sparta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 818 E Broadway St, Sparta, IL

Mental Health First Aid takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K7rW_0bbOzveZ00

Waterloo Municipal Band Weekly Summer Concert - Waterloo, IL — greatriverroad.com

Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Waterloo, IL

On any summer Tuesday night you can find a true touch of Americana as the conductor strikes up the Waterloo Municipal Band for another concert. The Band’s repertoire includes marches, show tunes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0W91_0bbOzveZ00

August Adult Craft Night

Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 215 Park St, Waterloo, IL

Adult Craft Nights are Back!! The craft this month is a fall themed pumpkin wall hanging. Reservations are required and a $20.00 fee must be paid in advance. Contact the library at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
47
Followers
227
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Waterloo, IL
Government
Red Bud, IL
Government
City
Red Bud, IL
City
Waterloo, IL
City
Sparta, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americana#Il Adult Craft Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy