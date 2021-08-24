Coming soon: Flora events

(FLORA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Flora calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flora:

Circus Funtastic - FAIRFIELD, IL Fairfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1401 W. Main St., Fairfield, IL 62837

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Salem Community Farmers Market Salem, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Salem, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 27 - October, 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 5pm. Location:Bryan Memorial Park, First pavilion off of Boone and Broadway

1st Annual Pig & Swig Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 710 N West St, Olney, IL

Join us for our 1st annual Pig & Swig at the Olney City Park on August 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will include a beer tent, a DJ, samples of pork butt or chicken, cornhole...

Voices and Votes: Aug. 28-Oct.2 Salem, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 S Maple St, Salem, IL

Bryan-Bennett Library is one of six sites in Illinois chosen to host a traveling exhibit entitled "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America." The exhibit will be on display in the newly redecorated...

Queens of the Court Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 White Squirrel Cir, Olney, IL

Queens of the Court [Women’s Double Tournament] Sunday August 29, 2021 North Tennis Courts, City Park Olney IL Skill levels 3.5/4.0 start time- 8:00a.m. Skill Levels 2.5/3.0 start time- 12:00p.m...