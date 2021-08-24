Cancel
Walton, NY

Walton events coming up

Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 7 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Live events are coming to Walton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yx15N_0bbOztt700

Visitation

Sidney, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 21 Main St, Sidney, NY

Here is Gary Barton Clair’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Gary Barton Clair of Bainbridge, New York, who passed away...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157NnE_0bbOztt700

Southern Tier Chapter Nam Knights Summer Party

East Branch, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Please come help us celebrate good fortune, brotherhood, and family. Main party starts Saturday at 10:00am with a ride, food around 1:00. Raffles, fun events. Camping is welcome, which you can do...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LP2K_0bbOztt700

Gateway Alliance ChurchEventsStarting Point Light

Sidney, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 6 Circle Dr, Sidney, NY

Starting Point Light takes place during July & August Time: During the 11:00 Church Service Location: Gateway Alliance Church Ages: Kindergarten - 3rd Grade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oT0X0_0bbOztt700

Outdoor Service

Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 79 Assembly Ln, Delhi, NY

Join us for a Service under the Pavilion - 10:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkBuc_0bbOztt700

Virtual or In Person Trivia Night

Sidney, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 8 River St, Sidney, NY

Join us on the 4th Wednesday of each month @6:00pm for Virtual OR In House Trivia Night! ~We are able to host up to 8 people in our Community Room, so call today to reserve your spot! ~We will...

