Fort Plain events coming soon

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Fort Plain has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Plain area:

Herkimer Diamond Mining w/PatRocks! St Johnsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 161 Co Rd 114, St Johnsville, NY

Want to dig for Herkimer Diamonds, but unsure of how to do so? Here’s your 4th chance this season to obtain some mining knowledge before you hit the steel solo. Pat Lamberson with PatRocks Gems ...

Endangered Farmscapes – Paintings by James Coe Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

The historic architecture of our local farms has literally settled into the soils of upstate New York and Vermont. Today, the barns that our ancestors raised are an integral part of our...

Central New York Writers Workshop Reading Fort Plain, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain, NY

Enjoy poetry and prose readings by members of the Central New Writers Workshop, including Margaret Bryant, Susan Fantl Spivack, and Paul Lamar. Seating and refreshments will be safely coordinated...

True to Form: Lalique Glass, Small Sculpture, and Garden Statuary from the Arkell Museum Collection Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

May 28, 2021 through December 30, 2021 From around 1890 to 1930, fountain and garden statuary flourished in the United States, providing important new design and marketing opportunities for...

Kevin Alexander at The Stockyard Public House Sprakers, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 754 Corbin Hill Rd, Sprakers, NY

Kevin Alexander's extensive repertoire of familiar songs, from classics beyond the 60's up through today's hits, provides entertainment to … More