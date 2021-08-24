Cancel
Osceola, IA

Live events Osceola — what’s coming up

Osceola Post
 7 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osceola:

ServSafe Certified Food Protection Manager Course

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 North 1st Street, Winterset, IA

Whether you are a food service manager or an employee, using current best practices in safe food handling is essential to keep your food establishment in compliance and protect the health of both...

Storytime

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 123 N 2nd St, Winterset, IA

Story Time will be held outside starting in June. We will meet from 9:30 - 10:00am in Cannon Ball Park on the South side of the library. During this 30-minute program, children will discover...

Celebration of Life

Chariton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 914 Roland Ave, Chariton, IA

Franklin Allen Crooks, 92 of Chariton passed away August 10, 2021. A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral...

Big Hill Mine 5K Adventure Run

Lucas, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 900 Knotts 1st Street, Lucas, IA 50151

This race has 25+ obstacles including: Two Waterslides, A Mud Crawl, Cargo Nets, Climbing Walls, Ninja Crawl, Rope Climbs and More

Girls Night Out The Show at The Talk Shop Lounge (Saint Charles, IA)

Saint Charles, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 3357 Saint Charles Road, Saint Charles, IA 50240

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Saint Charles! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

