Rockport calendar: Events coming up

(ROCKPORT, MA) Rockport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rockport:

Day of Dance Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Pleasant St Suite 64, Gloucester, MA

Day of Dance 2021 Barre Workout with Sarah Slifer Swift 9:30 - 10:30 - $15 Jazz class with Jeannette Neill 11 - 1:00 - $20 Jazz class with Jim Viera - 2 - 3:30 - $20 All three classes for $50...

The Taming of the Shrew Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 8 Vulcan St, Gloucester, MA

Join us upon our Maiden Voyage with Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew Set in 1910’s Gloucester within the seafaring and quarrying industries, we brave a tumultuous sea of humor, slapstick, and...

Afro-Cuban Jazz Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for a magical evening of Afro-Cuban Jazz under the stars with Stan Strickland and Cape Ann's own Greta Bro About this Event

KARAOKE AUGUST Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Gloucester, Massachusetts karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.

Lobster Bake at the Emerson Inn Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Cathedral Ave, Rockport, MA

Join us for steamed lobster, lobster bisque, mussels, cornbread and more! Sundays 5-7PM. $75/person ($50 for children.)