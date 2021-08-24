Fairfield calendar: Coming events

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Open Dojo Time Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 126 North St, Waterville, ME

Come on in and utilize the dojo to practice your basic skills, kata, and more White Belts to Orange Belts 4:00pm to 4:45pm Green Belts and Higher 5:00pm to 5:45pm This is intended for current and...

Virtual Crafternoons for August 2021 Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Crafternoons are fun weekly crafts for young children and their families! Join Mrs. Liz at 3PM on the Waterville Public Library's Facebook page for instructions and a video demonstration. The kits...

High-Performance Sales Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

In-person on Thomas College's campus. Taught by Mike Duguay, Executive Director of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation

Design Thinking/Human Centered Design Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

In-person on Thomas College's campus. Taught by Mike Duguay, certified in Design Thinking

Facebook Read-A-Loud: Book Bites! Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Enjoy tasty tidbits of our new children's collection. Each week on Thursdays from 7 to 7:30PM, Mrs. Liz will read an excerpt from a book off one of the New Books shelves. You may discover your...