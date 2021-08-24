Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJ5za_0bbOzhXd00

Open Dojo Time

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 126 North St, Waterville, ME

Come on in and utilize the dojo to practice your basic skills, kata, and more White Belts to Orange Belts 4:00pm to 4:45pm Green Belts and Higher 5:00pm to 5:45pm This is intended for current and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brRbm_0bbOzhXd00

Virtual Crafternoons for August 2021

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Crafternoons are fun weekly crafts for young children and their families! Join Mrs. Liz at 3PM on the Waterville Public Library's Facebook page for instructions and a video demonstration. The kits...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVSrg_0bbOzhXd00

High-Performance Sales

Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

In-person on Thomas College's campus. Taught by Mike Duguay, Executive Director of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3tZL_0bbOzhXd00

Design Thinking/Human Centered Design

Waterville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901

In-person on Thomas College's campus. Taught by Mike Duguay, certified in Design Thinking

Learn More

Facebook Read-A-Loud: Book Bites!

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Enjoy tasty tidbits of our new children's collection. Each week on Thursdays from 7 to 7:30PM, Mrs. Liz will read an excerpt from a book off one of the New Books shelves. You may discover your...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
35
Followers
254
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterville, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Fairfield, ME
City
Waterville, ME
Fairfield, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Thomas College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy