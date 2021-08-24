Events on the Licking calendar
(LICKING, MO) Live events are coming to Licking.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO
The BARn Tap Room is Open Pints and sample trays are available on drink on site. Crowlers and Growlers can be filled "to go". Other packaged beer is also available to take home. Pizza is made on...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 805 Iowa Avenue, Fort Leonard Wood, MO 65473
This workshop will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month, from 11:30am - 1pm at the USO Center.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1018 Missouri Avenue, #Ste. 7, Saint Robert, MO 65584
When MEN Worship Men's Conference will be a gathering of the Men of God who hunger and thirst for the things of God.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO
Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 9699 Hwy M, Plato, MO
Jim and Rachelle will be sharing the vision of Bridge House Ministry as to the current drug and alcohol epidemic, the need for faith based transitional housing in a person’s journey of recovery...
