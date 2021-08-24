Fairfield calendar: Coming events
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are coming to Fairfield.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 605 S McKinney St, Mexia, TX
Jana Kay Lummus, of Mexia, passed away August 17, 2021 in Temple, Texas at the age of 58. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home with...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 406 Main St, Teague, TX
Come celebrate a year of TFM, and check out this amazing farmers and artisans market. 40+ local vendors, family friendly, live music, and LOTS of community! Hit "going" to recieve updates on the...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Must be enrolled in 4-H ? Must wear closed toed shoes ? No bathrooms available. Please be on time. ⏰ We look forward to a great season
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX 76642
LGBT+ Outdoorfest will be a weekend of community and the great outdoor!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX
Welcome to LQC Dallas's second Queer camping trip! The dates are Friday August 27-Sunday August 29. Please fill out this form to completion, READ THE WHOLE FORM, Pay the $25 event fee per person...
Comments / 0