Wadena, MN

Wadena events coming soon

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 7 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Wadena is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wadena area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReScI_0bbOzZQh00

John Fox Live @ Drastic Measures Brewing

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

John Fox is a local artist playing your rock genre faves & sharing his own talent through original pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRLZC_0bbOzZQh00

Alpha

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 514 1st St SE, Wadena, MN

Alpha is an opportunity to explore Life's greatest questions. Is there more to life than this? Does God exist? What happens next? Each evening starts with a meal, includes a video, and a discussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv9Jv_0bbOzZQh00

Wildlings Girls Adventure Camp

New York Mills, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 35324 550th Ave, New York Mills, MN

TO INSPIRE COURAGE, BUILD CONFIDENCE, AND FOSTER WILD SKILLS IN GIRLS, THROUGH A UNIQUE COMBINATION OF NATURE BASED ADVENTURE, CREATIVE ARTS AND SOCIAL ACTIVITIES IN A NURTURING COMMUNITY. Join...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmZkC_0bbOzZQh00

Pig N Wing Challenge

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 Ash Ave NW, Wadena, MN

BBQ challenge featuring ribs and wings. Competitors do the cooking and the public gets to enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyR5B_0bbOzZQh00

Blue Barn Markets

Ottertail, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Blue Barn Markets at 118 Sawmill Rd, Ottertail, MN 56571-7000, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
