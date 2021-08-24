Wadena events coming soon

(WADENA, MN) Wadena is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wadena area:

John Fox Live @ Drastic Measures Brewing Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

John Fox is a local artist playing your rock genre faves & sharing his own talent through original pieces.

Alpha Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 514 1st St SE, Wadena, MN

Alpha is an opportunity to explore Life's greatest questions. Is there more to life than this? Does God exist? What happens next? Each evening starts with a meal, includes a video, and a discussion.

Wildlings Girls Adventure Camp New York Mills, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 35324 550th Ave, New York Mills, MN

TO INSPIRE COURAGE, BUILD CONFIDENCE, AND FOSTER WILD SKILLS IN GIRLS, THROUGH A UNIQUE COMBINATION OF NATURE BASED ADVENTURE, CREATIVE ARTS AND SOCIAL ACTIVITIES IN A NURTURING COMMUNITY. Join...

Pig N Wing Challenge Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 Ash Ave NW, Wadena, MN

BBQ challenge featuring ribs and wings. Competitors do the cooking and the public gets to enjoy!

Blue Barn Markets Ottertail, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Blue Barn Markets at 118 Sawmill Rd, Ottertail, MN 56571-7000, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:00 pm