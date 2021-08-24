Cancel
NFL

Packers Described as 'Antiquated' by Agent amid Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Disputes

By Bleacher Report NFL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn anonymous NFL agent ripped the Green Bay Packers and their way of doing business in an article published Tuesday. As part of a survey of NFL agents conducted by Ben Standig of The Athletic, the aforementioned agent voted for the Packers as the team that had the worst offseason.

Aaron Rodgers
#Davante Adams#The Packers#American Football#Packers Described#The Green Bay Packers#The Athletic
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
