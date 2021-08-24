Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The 12 Best Things to Buy in Todd Snyder's Sale Section

By Jonathan Evans
Gear Patrol
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. The hardest thing about clicking over to Todd Snyder's ongoing sale section might just be making sure you have enough time — and self-control. There's so much good stuff to get through, and so much that could easily take up residence in your closet, that picking just one thing (or, hell, five things) poses a very real challenge. Is it just me? It might be! But I doubt it. Todd's stuff has been a perennial favorite of not only our editors but our readers, too.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event Is On and It Includes Deep Discounts on Home Finds from Vitamix, Martha Stewart, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve all been there. You’re scrolling online or walking through a store, and you think to yourself, I wish I could buy… (insert luxury item here). Maybe it’s Egyptian cotton sheets. Or proper flatware for a dinner party. Maybe it’s that skillet set you know would level up your gourmet game. Well, we’re here to tell you that these luxe items aren’t as far out of reach as you think, especially when they’re deeply discounted through Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event, which is slashing up to 30 percent off select items. Filled with products that normally fall in the “pricey” category, they’re currently a steal, featuring brands like Nespresso, Vitamix, Shark, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more. Just be sure you use the promo code ULTIMATE at checkout to snag those impressive discounts. And get ready to outfit your home in those “extravagant” items you never thought you’d get your hands on.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Summer is quickly slipping away and cooler weather has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it might be time to start thinking about boots. We're talking about Uggs, of course. While you might be shopping for last-minute school supplies and backpacks as kids head back to class, Amazon's Labor Day deals has tons of discounts on shoes and boots. But since Uggs are having a moment, we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Top-rated boots are marked down at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—here are the best ones to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Even though flip flop and sandal season is still in full swing, it’s understandable if you’re already looking ahead to that first fall chill when it’s officially time to break out your favorite pair of boots. As you not-so-patiently await the return of pumpkin spice-flavored everything in stores, head on over to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021, where there are boots aplenty on sale from designer brands we love, including Ugg, Sorel, Tory Burch and other favorites.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With this warm weather and kids going back to school we'll be able to get outdoors more for daily walks...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kate Spade's Surprise Sale Has Over 500 Deals on Bags, Shoes, and More — With Prices Starting at $15

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kate Spade's surprise sales are a lot like life's other surprises—they come at you fast, and with little notice. But unlike most things that arise unexpectedly, we always appreciate a good Kate Spade sale. Especially when there are over 500 deals on everything from an iconic wristlet for just $29 to a logo patterned sweater for just $99. Prices start at just $15 and discounts are up to 75 percent off.
ShoppingETOnline.com

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to ET Style Readers

It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Backpacks, Bags and More

Soon, we'll be returning to the office and kids will be heading back to school. After more than a year of seeing people on screens, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Back to School Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The One Handbag You Should Pick Up at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes to a close this weekend, but there's still ample time to make a few solid purchases if you act fast. I've got my eyes squarely focused on the handbags — and quite frankly, you should, too! After a year and a half of not really needing a proper purse (I carried a neoprene gym bag most days of quarantine to pair with my lazy girl sweatpants or leggings), I'm finally feeling ready to splurge on a tasteful handbag that reminds me a new season is here, and we should all be dressing the part. After all, there's nothing quite like that fresh fall handbag feeling to get you back in the groove of all things autumn.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

We're almost done with summer, and with some of us going back to the office and school, it might be time for a new bag. Right now, Amazon's Back to School Sale has tons of deals on school supplies and backpacks, but to tempt you, there are also incredible deals on Kate Spade bags.
ApparelRefinery29

Madewell’s Best-Selling Denim Style Just Got An Upgrade

You don't need to be a denim devotee to understand the tremendous value of the perfect pair of jeans: something that fits like a hug, looks like a dream, and gets along with almost everything else in your wardrobe. We also know that if you're lucky enough to find the one, then you've gotta hold on tight and never let go — not even when the color begins to fade and those awkward tears appear at the crotch. For the past five years, successful shoppers have cited Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jean as one such unbeatable find, so much so that the brand sells one every other minute. If you haven't had the chance to add these covetable bottoms to your cart in time, fear not, because today, the retailer is expanding its PVJ fam with a fresh take on their original crowd-pleasing pair. Enter, the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean.
Beauty & FashionElle

Reformation's Chicest Fall Pieces Are Already On Sale

Reformation is automatically associated with sun-soaked linens and cottagecore florals. When the sustainability-minded brand hosts a rare sale, this is the aesthetic we expect to find and shop in equal measure. But with fall fashion weeks looming and street style taking a decidedly cooler turn, we can't help but plan fall outfits. Fortunately, this year's Reformation sale has a surprising array of pieces for just that.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

The RealReal Sale Is Full Of Fall’s Biggest Trends

As we approach September, it’s time to start looking ahead into fall. To make sure you’re not caught by surprise by the suddenly chilly weather, get a head-start on your wardrobe for the next season now. To help with that, secondhand retailer The RealReal’s current online sale is brimming with fall favorites.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save $50 on This Todd Snyder x Champion Sweatshirt

We love a good collab, and the one between Todd Snyder and Champion has been the object of our affection for a while now. This Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt is no exception. Available in three colors — Hunt Club, Tuscan Terracotta and Antique Aqua — its design is meant to give it a worn-in, seemingly inside-out appearance, reminiscent of your most-loved sweatshirt that you’ve probably had since college. On sale now for just $99, the Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt is “midweight” by sweatshirt standards, and there are matching shorts (also on sale) to pair it with. So, basically, the perfect ensemble for ushering in fall.
ShoppingAOL Corp

'Like walking on air': These podiatrist-approved sneakers are on sale for just $28 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a pair of sneakers that works for your life can be a big task. After all, they have to get you from point A to point B and not wreck your feet in the process. Given that sneakers can be pricey, it's understandable that it might take you a while to find something that's just right for you.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Biker Shorts with Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you could use a new pair of biker shorts for the last few weeks of summer, Amazon is the place to go. The site has over 9,000 options, but shoppers seem to love the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts the most. And right now, you can score a pair for 20 percent off.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Le Creuset's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here—Here's 7 Things You Should Buy ASAP

There's just something about sleek color-coordinated kitchenware that makes us whip out our credit cards. Our next victim? None other than the beloved kitchen brand Le Creuset. Right now, the brand is having its biggest sale of the year. Not only are more than 85 bestselling products included in the sale, but you can score them all for up to 50 percent off. Oh, and for you non-cookers, we find that Le Creuset products even inspire us to get in the kitchen. What can we say? There's nothing like cooking in a beautiful blue ceramic Dutch oven pot (every single dish looks good in it).

Comments / 0

Community Policy