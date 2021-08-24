Morris calendar: What's coming up

(MORRIS, MN) Morris has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morris:

Breastfeeding Essentials Class Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 400 E 1st St, Morris, MN

SCMC offers a Breastfeeding Essentials class for expectant parents. This comprehensive class is instructed by Lactation Educator and Dietitian Alyssa Thooft. Cost is $20 (cash or check accepted...

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) - Initial Morris, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 209 State Highway 9, Morris, MN 56267

This entry level course covers the fundamentals of emergency medical care and transportation.

Laser Tag Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come challenge your friends, hall mates, and fellow students in a laser tag battle.

Staples Family Farm's and Neighbors Excess Equipment Auction Kensington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Staples Family Farms has purchased replacement equipment outright and are selling the items they replaced in this pre-harvest online only auction. Most items are in good working condition and...

DVPLA: Rick Eckstein Reception Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Welcome to our Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Liberal Arts, Rick Eckstein.