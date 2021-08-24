Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Live events on the horizon in Kingfisher

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 7 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) Kingfisher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingfisher area:

Quick Curve Table Runner - Sewing Chicks | In-store Class

Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Hennessey, OK

This is a great project to learn how to use the QCR Mini Ruler. After you complete this fun table runner, you will be able to progress to other interesting projects by Sew Kind of Wonderful...

Parenting Conference Family Workshop

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 12201 Warwick Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Our 2021 Parenting Conference workshop with Greg Gunn of Family-ID will be held at our Oklahoma City campus on Sunday, August 29th!

Lucky Star Job Fair - Watonga

Watonga, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The event will be held at the Watonga Lucky Star Convention Center, 1407 S Clarence Nash Blvd., Watonga OK. $500 Signing Bonus for Food & Beverage & Hotel Staff & $250 Referral Bonuses! ** For the...

Step It Up Kick Off - Piedmont Intermediate School

Piedmont, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 977 Washington Ave NW, Piedmont, OK

Thursday August 26, 2021: Event listing from Piedmont Intermediate School: Thursday, August 26 (all day)

Next Halen at The Centre Theatre

El Reno, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 South Bickford Avenue, El Reno, OK 73036

You know When It's Love...like a night of legendary music from the nation's premier VH tribute!

ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

