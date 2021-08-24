Disputanta events calendar

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are coming to Disputanta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Disputanta:

Mysteries Conference | Eastcoast Hub | Kingdom Talks Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4605 Romans Road, Prince George, VA 23875

YOU'RE NOT GOING TO WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SPEND TIME WITH GIL & ADENA HODGES AND LUKE AGEE TAKING US UP TO THE NEXT LEVEL.

Ladies Night! American Studs Pool Party & Show after Concert Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 1604 Fine Street, Prince George, VA 23875

Ladies Night! Pool Party with Full Bar & Food Service followed by American Studs Show!

Prince George Farmers Market Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6602 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA

Prince George Farmers Market emphasizes the direct connection between local food choices and the quality and health of our environment and daily lives. We support farmers/growers who cultivate the...

Harbor Blast - Little Ozzy's 2nd Annual Halloween Fest Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine Street, Prince George, VA 23875

Harbor Blast - Little Ozzy's 2nd Annual Halloween Fest with special guests Static Reality & Knight's Rein

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Virginia State University Virginia State University, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Virginia State University, VA 23806

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.