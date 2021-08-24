Cancel
Warsaw, VA

Live events Warsaw — what’s coming up

Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 7 days ago

(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Warsaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSbyK_0bbOzQUA00

Bible Study

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5141 Dunbrooke Rd, Tappahannock, VA

Join us for an in-depth study every Wednesday night at 6:30pm.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bta4L_0bbOzQUA00

Dine and Dance

Hague, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5157 Coles Point Rd, Hague, VA

Hard To Tell band will be back! Come join us! Special that night will be our Country Boil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfw75_0bbOzQUA00

Meet the Candidate Fundraiser

Colonial Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4786 James Monroe Highway, Colonial Beach, VA 22443

Come meet Maggie Lane, write-in Colonial Beach Town Council Candidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306RBY_0bbOzQUA00

DEVA ACADEMY FATHER/DAUGHTER BALL

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Tappahannock, VA

DEVA Academy will be hosting their first Father/Daughter ball. This will be a Formal event. There will be Live performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBpic_0bbOzQUA00

Open Mic Event

Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:23 AM

Address: 15722 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

Open mic is on every other month, 3rd Friday. Next open mic is June 21, 2013 starts at 7 pm until 9 pm. Kitchen is open for mouth watering food. Visit the website.

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
