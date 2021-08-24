Live events Warsaw — what’s coming up
(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Warsaw:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 5141 Dunbrooke Rd, Tappahannock, VA
Join us for an in-depth study every Wednesday night at 6:30pm.\n
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 5157 Coles Point Rd, Hague, VA
Hard To Tell band will be back! Come join us! Special that night will be our Country Boil
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 4786 James Monroe Highway, Colonial Beach, VA 22443
Come meet Maggie Lane, write-in Colonial Beach Town Council Candidate.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: Tappahannock, VA
DEVA Academy will be hosting their first Father/Daughter ball. This will be a Formal event. There will be Live performances.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:23 AM
Address: 15722 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA
Open mic is on every other month, 3rd Friday. Next open mic is June 21, 2013 starts at 7 pm until 9 pm. Kitchen is open for mouth watering food. Visit the website.
