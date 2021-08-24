Live events Jena — what’s coming up

(JENA, LA) Jena is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jena area:

Grae McCullough & Friends Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4724 Sterkx Rd, Alexandria, LA

Come out for Grae and his band! They also show up with great tunes, so don't miss out! Music kicks off at 7 with a $5 cover.

Quilting 101 LATE SUMMER Class 2 of 4 Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1634 Hyland Park Dr, Pineville, LA

class fee is $75 and this fee is for all 4 weeks. Please note that ALL classes need to be prepaid in order to secure your seat. classes will be every other week. please make checks payable to...

Childbirth Class Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Education and preparation class to educate and prep parents for childbirth.

BIKE WASH & LIVE MUSIC Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

ENJOY MUSIC FROM ERIC AND SHAWN, WHILE ALSO GETTING YOUR BIKE WASHED! COOL DOWN WITH SOME DELICOUS TREATS FROM LITTLE JIMMY'S ITALIAN ICE. YUMMY!

Adult Book Club Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1115 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA

Adults will discuss Life After Death by Sistah Souljah. Contact 318-445-3912 for more information.