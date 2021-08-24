Cancel
Jena, LA

Live events Jena — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Jena Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JENA, LA) Jena is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jena area:

Grae McCullough & Friends

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4724 Sterkx Rd, Alexandria, LA

Come out for Grae and his band! They also show up with great tunes, so don't miss out! Music kicks off at 7 with a $5 cover.

Quilting 101 LATE SUMMER Class 2 of 4

Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1634 Hyland Park Dr, Pineville, LA

class fee is $75 and this fee is for all 4 weeks. Please note that ALL classes need to be prepaid in order to secure your seat. classes will be every other week. please make checks payable to...

Childbirth Class

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Education and preparation class to educate and prep parents for childbirth.

BIKE WASH & LIVE MUSIC

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

ENJOY MUSIC FROM ERIC AND SHAWN, WHILE ALSO GETTING YOUR BIKE WASHED! COOL DOWN WITH SOME DELICOUS TREATS FROM LITTLE JIMMY'S ITALIAN ICE. YUMMY!

Adult Book Club

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1115 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA

Adults will discuss Life After Death by Sistah Souljah. Contact 318-445-3912 for more information.

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

