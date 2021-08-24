Cancel
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St Joe calendar: Coming events

Port St Joe Voice
 7 days ago

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Port St Joe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port St Joe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5dK4_0bbOzOxw00

Live Music featuring Josh Norman at Eastpoint Beer Company

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Spend your Sunday afternoon southern style. Josh has a smooth sound that is bound to make anyone tap their feet and sing right along. Throw in pizza, beer, wine and the bayside views you wouldn't...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y57pB_0bbOzOxw00

Sunday Afternoon - On the River

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Groovy songs for a lazy afternoon on the river. Great Food. Full Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4zpD_0bbOzOxw00

8/31 -LIVE event - Apalachicola, FL - CE Credit - Social Media Essentials!

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 78 11th St, Apalachicola, FL

12pm (LIVE - In Person Training) EARN 2 FREE HOURS OF CE - Social Media Secrets To Thriving In A Low Inventory Market! About this Event EARN 2 HOURS OF CE CREDITS! The #1 Social Media Training...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccVzK_0bbOzOxw00

2021 SGI Brewfest 5th Annual

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2B East Gulf Beach Drive, Saint George Island, FL 32328

SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. Proceeds benefit Franklin County Humane Society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Xlb_0bbOzOxw00

Cheap Sunglasses @ Tamara's Tapas

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 73 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Jerry, Tristin and Mike will be playing the best live music in the Florida panhandle! Come to Tapas in Apalachicola Sat night, Aug 28 starting at 8PM You may also like the following events from...

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

