Live events coming up in Sidney

(SIDNEY, MT) Sidney has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sidney:

Williston Downtowners Farmers Market Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hour: July 10 - October 16, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East

Bakken X-Trek Obstacle Run Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 5906 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Tired of running the same Big Name Mud Run course in town after town, organizers in Williston decided what our community needed was something unique, homegrown--and hopefully a lot of fun! Something t

Trivia Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Visitation Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 112 4th St E, Williston, ND

Wayne L. Berosik, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center. Wayne’s...

Pour Over Pro YB Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1905 26th St W, Williston, ND

Chemex, french press, drip, espresso, oh my. What do the all have in-common? They are all "brew methods" What does that mean? We'll chat about that in this class. Will you try them all? Yes! This...