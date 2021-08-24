What’s up Algona: Local events calendar

(ALGONA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Algona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Algona:

Customer Appreciation Football Kickoff Tailgate Titonka, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 173 Main St N, Titonka, IA

Are you ready for some football? NSB Bank is having a customer appreciation football kickoff tailgate on Friday, August 27th from 11:00AM – 1:00PM. Please join us for hamburgers, chips...

4 Guy Best Shot Britt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2360 James Ave, Britt, IA

GET A TEAM AND GOLF ANYTIME THURSDAY! HAVE TO TURN SCORECARD IN BEFORE 8 PM. PLEASE HAVE ONE MEMBERS PHONE NUMBER ON CARD TO COLLECT IF YOU WIN!!! $5 PER PERSON, $20 A TEAM, $1 PICK A PUTT 9 HOLES...

POUND and POUR Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Join in on a fun collaboration of fitness, nutrition, and fun! Starting at 6:30 PM at Taft Park we will begin a POUND fitness class. After working up a sweat the fun pours over to Tractor Lift...

Visitation Rolfe, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 Garfield St, Rolfe, IA

Here is Sue Ellen Cash’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 19, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Sue Ellen Cash of Rolfe, Iowa, born in Fort...

WFF International BATTLE OF TITANS 2.0 Pro Qualifier Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: 8 Jalan Dutamas 2, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480

Gain your WFF International Pro Cards and be the Fitness Super Stars!