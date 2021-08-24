What’s up Algona: Local events calendar

Cancel
(ALGONA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Algona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Algona:

Customer Appreciation Football Kickoff Tailgate

Titonka, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 173 Main St N, Titonka, IA

Are you ready for some football? NSB Bank is having a customer appreciation football kickoff tailgate on Friday, August 27th from 11:00AM – 1:00PM. Please join us for hamburgers, chips...

4 Guy Best Shot

Britt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2360 James Ave, Britt, IA

GET A TEAM AND GOLF ANYTIME THURSDAY! HAVE TO TURN SCORECARD IN BEFORE 8 PM. PLEASE HAVE ONE MEMBERS PHONE NUMBER ON CARD TO COLLECT IF YOU WIN!!! $5 PER PERSON, $20 A TEAM, $1 PICK A PUTT 9 HOLES...

POUND and POUR

Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Join in on a fun collaboration of fitness, nutrition, and fun! Starting at 6:30 PM at Taft Park we will begin a POUND fitness class. After working up a sweat the fun pours over to Tractor Lift...

Visitation

Rolfe, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 Garfield St, Rolfe, IA

Here is Sue Ellen Cash’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 19, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Sue Ellen Cash of Rolfe, Iowa, born in Fort...

WFF International BATTLE OF TITANS 2.0 Pro Qualifier

Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: 8 Jalan Dutamas 2, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480

Gain your WFF International Pro Cards and be the Fitness Super Stars!

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Community Pep Rally Thursday in Maryville

The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting a Community Pep Rally Thursday (8/26) at 6:30 on the Downtown Square. All of the fall Spoofhound teams will be on hand. There will also be entertainment with games and performances by the Spoofhound Cheerleaders and Dazzlers. Refreshments will be served by Hy-Vee and Kool Kats will also be in attendance. You’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...

