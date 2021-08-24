Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brady, TX

Coming soon: Brady events

Posted by 
Brady Updates
Brady Updates
 7 days ago

(BRADY, TX) Brady is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDWGz_0bbOzLJl00

LIVE! @Bend General Store

San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Music from 4:30PM - 8:30PM All ages-No Cover-Pet Friendly! Bend General Store 112 County Rd 438 Bend, TX 76877 www.phantomshakers.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCrVL_0bbOzLJl00

MCRTA FIESTA CELEBRATION KICKOFF

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 401 E Commerce St, Brady, TX

McCulloch County Retired Teachers will host a Fiesta Celebration to kickoff our 21-22 year. meet and greet at 10:30 and tacos served at 11:00. please join us and bring a friend!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdaMi_0bbOzLJl00

River Kids Fall Kick-Off Party

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Come for pizza and ice cream as we kick-off the school year at River Kids. Find out what your children will be learning this fall. Are you interested in serving our children? Come and find out the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CG1ZL_0bbOzLJl00

Smartphone Photography Workshop

San Saba, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 215 East Wallace Street, San Saba, TX 76877

A workshop to help you get the best photos using your smartphone. Tips and tricks, critiques and Q&A session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkgKC_0bbOzLJl00

Basic Crocheting

Menard, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 628 Anderson Lane, Menard, TX 76859

Crocheting, conversation and company. Join us for the basics! Learn about yarn, needles and stitches.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brady Updates

Brady Updates

Brady, TX
39
Followers
230
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brady Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bend General Store#Q A
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Brady, TX
City
Menard, TX
City
San Saba, TX
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy