Coming soon: Brady events

(BRADY, TX) Brady is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

LIVE! @Bend General Store San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Music from 4:30PM - 8:30PM All ages-No Cover-Pet Friendly! Bend General Store 112 County Rd 438 Bend, TX 76877 www.phantomshakers.com

MCRTA FIESTA CELEBRATION KICKOFF Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 401 E Commerce St, Brady, TX

McCulloch County Retired Teachers will host a Fiesta Celebration to kickoff our 21-22 year. meet and greet at 10:30 and tacos served at 11:00. please join us and bring a friend!!

River Kids Fall Kick-Off Party Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Come for pizza and ice cream as we kick-off the school year at River Kids. Find out what your children will be learning this fall. Are you interested in serving our children? Come and find out the...

Smartphone Photography Workshop San Saba, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 215 East Wallace Street, San Saba, TX 76877

A workshop to help you get the best photos using your smartphone. Tips and tricks, critiques and Q&A session.

Basic Crocheting Menard, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 628 Anderson Lane, Menard, TX 76859

Crocheting, conversation and company. Join us for the basics! Learn about yarn, needles and stitches.