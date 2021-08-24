Cancel
Olivia Hid A Subtle Tribute To Britney In Her "Brutal" Video You Totally Missed

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo has finally given “Brutal” the music video treatment. On Monday, Aug. 23, the star shared the official visual for the Sour track on YouTube, where it amassed five million views in just 24 hours. Fans raved about the release on Twitter, saying one of their favorite parts was seeing all of Rodrigo’s gorgeous outfit changes. In under three minutes, she went from rocking a hot pink blazer to silver tights to a plaid schoolgirl dress. Since there were so many amazing looks, viewers probably didn’t notice that she gave a subtle nod to another celeb at the start of the clip. In case you didn’t catch it, watch Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" video tribute to Britney Spears below.

