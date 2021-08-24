Cancel
Williamstown, KY

Williamstown events calendar

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 7 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Live events are lining up on the Williamstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Snqhc_0bbOzHmr00

Rapid Fire

Dry Ridge, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Arbors Dr, Dry Ridge, KY

Rapid Fire at Moonbird, 100 Arbor Dr., Dry Ridge, KY 41035, Dry Ridge, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qFFP_0bbOzHmr00

Creation College Expo at the Ark Encounter

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

Learn About Creation Colleges at the Ark Encounter. Students (grades 7–12) receive free admission to the Expo and the Ark Encounter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnIQQ_0bbOzHmr00

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has travele...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9Ild_0bbOzHmr00

THE ARK ENCOUNTER/CREATION MUSEUM/THE NATIONAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD CENTER

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

6 Days - 5 Nights Jul 18 - Jul 23, 2022 $600 pp/Double Occupancy; $809 pp/Single Occupancy; $585 pp/Triple Occupancy

Learn More

Whiskey Town

Dry Ridge, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Arbors Dr, Dry Ridge, KY

Whiskey Town at Moonbird, 100 Arbor Dr., Dry Ridge, KY, US 41035, Dry Ridge, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

