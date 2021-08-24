Childress calendar: Events coming up

(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Childress calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Childress:

Visitation Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 W 3rd St, Quanah, TX

Here is Charles Glendon McSpadden’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Charles Glendon McSpadden of...

Birding with a Ranger Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner binoculars...

ESD Varsity Football @ Wellington Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Wellington (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns w/ Jay Statham & The Tokie Show Lakeview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St., Lakeview, TX 79239

Gio & The Hires Guns full band 10/15 in Lakeview, at The Lakeview Grill! Jay Statham opens the show at 9:30!!!

Quanah City Park Cleanup - August 2021 Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Quanah, TX

Friends of the Park is hosting a cleanup day on Saturday, August 28th starting at 8:00 AM. Although your assistance with any general cleanup in the Quanah City Park will also be appreciated, the...