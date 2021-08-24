Cancel
Childress, TX

Childress calendar: Events coming up

Childress Voice
(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Childress calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Childress:

Visitation

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 W 3rd St, Quanah, TX

Here is Charles Glendon McSpadden’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Charles Glendon McSpadden of...

Learn More
Birding with a Ranger

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner binoculars...

Learn More
ESD Varsity Football @ Wellington

Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Wellington (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
Giovannie & The Hired Guns w/ Jay Statham & The Tokie Show

Lakeview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St., Lakeview, TX 79239

Gio & The Hires Guns full band 10/15 in Lakeview, at The Lakeview Grill! Jay Statham opens the show at 9:30!!!

Learn More
Quanah City Park Cleanup - August 2021

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Quanah, TX

Friends of the Park is hosting a cleanup day on Saturday, August 28th starting at 8:00 AM. Although your assistance with any general cleanup in the Quanah City Park will also be appreciated, the...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

