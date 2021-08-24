Cancel
Wautoma, WI

Wautoma events coming up

Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 7 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wautoma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKBi6_0bbOzE8g00

Prince of Peace, ELCA

Coloma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 409 N Slater St, Coloma, WI

Weekly church service 9 am Prince of Peace, ELCA Church Service 409 N Slater Street Coloma, WI 54930 In-person & … Read More »\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bp44W_0bbOzE8g00

Game Time

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 410 W Main St, Wautoma, WI

Game Time at Wautoma Public Library, 410 W Main St, Wautoma, WI 54982, Wautoma, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294QjF_0bbOzE8g00

Melvin the Moo Truck

Coloma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: W13450 Cottonville Ave, Coloma, WI

Melvin the Moo Truck is open EVERY DAY 9 am - 5 pm in the Patch Join us for ice … Read More »\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xho0g_0bbOzE8g00

Wisconsin Concealed Carry Class in Wautoma

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: W6016 Blackhawk Rd, Wautoma, WI

We teach a relaxed 2.5 hour class, with a focus on law. This class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmv6f_0bbOzE8g00

Music in the Park Presents: Blame It On Waylon

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 16th Ave & W Division St, Wautoma, WI

To finish off the Music in the Park series, the Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce presents Blame It On Waylon. This is being sponsored by Leikness Funeral Home, McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts...

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

