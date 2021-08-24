Wautoma events coming up

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wautoma area:

Prince of Peace, ELCA Coloma, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 409 N Slater St, Coloma, WI

Weekly church service 9 am Prince of Peace, ELCA Church Service 409 N Slater Street Coloma, WI 54930 In-person &



Game Time Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 410 W Main St, Wautoma, WI

Game Time at Wautoma Public Library, 410 W Main St, Wautoma, WI 54982, Wautoma, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

Melvin the Moo Truck Coloma, WI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: W13450 Cottonville Ave, Coloma, WI

Melvin the Moo Truck is open EVERY DAY 9 am - 5 pm in the Patch Join us for ice



Wisconsin Concealed Carry Class in Wautoma Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: W6016 Blackhawk Rd, Wautoma, WI

We teach a relaxed 2.5 hour class, with a focus on law. This class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...

Music in the Park Presents: Blame It On Waylon Wautoma, WI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 16th Ave & W Division St, Wautoma, WI

To finish off the Music in the Park series, the Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce presents Blame It On Waylon. This is being sponsored by Leikness Funeral Home, McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts...