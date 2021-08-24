Jim Cramer Says Best Buy Stock Isn't Done Going Higher

Do You Have These Top Cyclical Stocks On Your September Watchlist?. Cyclical stocks are in an interesting position in the stock market today, to say the least. After all, when it comes to news regarding the U.S. economy lately, investors have received a rather mixed bag. On one hand, we are at the tail-end of a rather impressive earnings season. This would be the case as most companies see a significant rebound in demand for their services. Even now, retailers like Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) continue to perform on this front. Earlier today, the company posted earnings per share of $0.56 on revenue of $817.3 million. Notably, Designer Brands smashed analyst estimates of $0.24 earnings per share. All this could indicate that consumer spending power remains strong amidst the current market conditions.