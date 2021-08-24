Cancel
Jim Cramer Says Best Buy Stock Isn't Done Going Higher

By Daniel Kuhn
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy (BBY) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.98 on revenue of $11.85 billion. The company said same-store sales rose 20% from last year, smashing the Refinitiv forecast of a 17.4% gain. Jim Cramer attributed the strong results to CEO Corie Barry's big investment in ensuring...

Jim Cramer
#Best Buy#Stock#Same Store Sales
