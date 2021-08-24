Saint Anthony events calendar

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

August Social Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 355 Centennial Ln, Rigby, ID

List of MOMS Club of Orem & Vineyard upcoming events. Back-to-school Events by MOMS Club of Orem & Vineyard. Events - August Social, Mom’s Club Social, M

Horseback Riding Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come along as we explore one of the most scenic areas in South East Idaho by horseback. We are teaming up with Dry Ridge Outfitters for a two hour wilderness ride. This event is open to students...

Mesa Falls Marathon Ashton, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Mesa Falls Marathon course is run on 9.8 miles of gravel roads, 2.8 miles of packed trails along Warm River, and 13.6 miles of pavement. The course provides views of the Targhee National...

Rigby Broulims Hatch Chile Roasting Event Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 N State St, Rigby, ID

Every Year Broulims gathers the community in support of local organizations. Check out the Hatch Chile Products being sold that day and the activities going on around the store. Also, Broulims is...