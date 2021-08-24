Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watseka, IL

Events on the Watseka calendar

Posted by 
Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 7 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) Watseka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Watseka area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2ASE_0bbOyxWe00

LCFS Job Fair - Kankakee Office

Kankakee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Do you have a bachelor's degree and a desire to help others? Bring your resume in for an on-the-spot interview for Child Welfare Specialist positions at Lutheran Child and Family Services of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfwGi_0bbOyxWe00

Ladies Bingo Night Out

Earl Park, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 318 North Town Park Circle, Earl Park, IN 47942

CALLING ALL DESIGNER HANDBAG FANS! Join us on 9/16/21 for our bi-annual bingo fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xjnF_0bbOyxWe00

Collin Raye

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 968 S 4th St, Watseka, IL

Born Floyd Elliot Wray on August 22, 1960 in De Queens, Arkansas, country artist Collin Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990’s. Collin still continues to crank...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjhN0_0bbOyxWe00

Visitation

Watseka, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 W Oak St, Watseka, IL

Here is Ryan A. Lane’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 15, 2021, at the age of 34, Ryan A. Lane of Chicago, Illinois, born in Harvey...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQDxa_0bbOyxWe00

Teen/Young Adult Planning Committee

Pembroke Township, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 13130 E Central Ave, Pembroke Township, IL 60958

Be a member of a committee to provide useful activities for the residents of Pembroke Township/Village of Hopkins Park, Illinois.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Watseka Updates

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
37
Followers
245
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Township, IL
City
Watseka, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Harvey, IL
City
Hopkins Park, IL
State
Arkansas State
Watseka, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Il Rrb#Child Welfare Specialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy