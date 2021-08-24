Cancel
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta events coming up

Posted by 
Mt Shasta Digest
Mt Shasta Digest
 7 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttBj5_0bbOywdv00

Sacred Sexual Healing Experience - Let's Get Free!

Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 3935 Stewart Springs Road, Weed, CA 96094

Sacred Sexual Healing Experience 2021 - Let's Get Free! September 1, 2021- September 5, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1dQQ_0bbOywdv00

Women's Radiance Retreat in Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4239 West A Barr Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Experience the beauty and wonder of Mount Shasta CA with a small group of women connecting to nature and our own inner guidance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07L3xD_0bbOywdv00

1st Annual W**d Chamber Cornhole Tournament

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

1st Annual W**d Chamber of Commerce Cornhole Tournament! $50/2 person Team. Register in advance online at www.weedchamber.com. **$500 -1st Place, $250 - 2nd Place, $150. - 3rd. **Standard...

Mount Shasta Retreat: A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 Nixon Rd, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Sacred Lotus Healing The Art of Ancient Healing® presents: Detox • Recharge • Transform, A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul

Rollin In Weed Car Show

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Rollin In Weed Car Show. Join us for the annual car show. This year it will take place at Bel Air Park. Pre-Registration is open until August 20th.

