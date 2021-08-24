Newport events calendar

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are coming to Newport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newport:

2021 Northeast Kingdom Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures Craftsbury Common, Craftsbury, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:59 AM

Address: 535 Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury Common, VT

Farm to Fork Bike Tour A fantastic day planned for you full of bike riding, uniquely curated farm experiences, gourmet local foods, and social distance ALL PARTICIPANTS RECEIVE: * Beautiful rural...

Newport Farmers Market Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Newport, VT

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9AM - 2PMLocation: Gardner Park Road

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 753 Heights Rd, Glover, VT

Bread & Puppet presents Our Domestic Resurrection Circus, a brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont in 1970. As...

Burger and a Brew Nights Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 150 Main St, Newport, VT

Saturdays are the time to sit back and relax, and what better way is there to do that than with a burger and brew? Join the Warehouse every Saturday for their burger and a brew night. For...

Vision Quest with Darren Silver: August 21st-29th Lowell, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 751 Page Rd, Lowell, VT

Join Darren Silver at the Monastic Academy for a journey through the rhythms of nature, personal insight, reflection and healing.