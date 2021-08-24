Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

Newport events calendar

Posted by 
Newport Today
Newport Today
 7 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are coming to Newport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGHgP_0bbOyvlC00

2021 Northeast Kingdom Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures

Craftsbury Common, Craftsbury, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:59 AM

Address: 535 Lost Nation Rd, Craftsbury Common, VT

Farm to Fork Bike Tour A fantastic day planned for you full of bike riding, uniquely curated farm experiences, gourmet local foods, and social distance ALL PARTICIPANTS RECEIVE: * Beautiful rural...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhQ5w_0bbOyvlC00

Newport Farmers Market

Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Newport, VT

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9AM - 2PMLocation: Gardner Park Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRfp5_0bbOyvlC00

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus

Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 753 Heights Rd, Glover, VT

Bread & Puppet presents Our Domestic Resurrection Circus, a brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont in 1970. As...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtvXR_0bbOyvlC00

Burger and a Brew Nights

Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 150 Main St, Newport, VT

Saturdays are the time to sit back and relax, and what better way is there to do that than with a burger and brew? Join the Warehouse every Saturday for their burger and a brew night. For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3riq_0bbOyvlC00

Vision Quest with Darren Silver: August 21st-29th

Lowell, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 751 Page Rd, Lowell, VT

Join Darren Silver at the Monastic Academy for a journey through the rhythms of nature, personal insight, reflection and healing.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
31
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, VT
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Newport, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Foods#Live Events#Vt Farm#Vt Bread Puppet#Bread Puppet Circuses#Goddard College#Vt Saturdays#Warehouse#The Monastic Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy